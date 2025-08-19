Iran's President Pezeshkian arrives in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, following an invitation from his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Iranian president landed in Belarus on Tuesday evening for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with President Lukashenko and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko.

Additionally, Pezeshkian plans to engage with the Iranian community residing in Belarus to discuss matters of mutual interest.

This visit is expected to result in the signing of several cooperation agreements between Iran and Belarus, further enhancing the partnership between the two nations.

News.Az