Iran claims it possesses various systems to respond to threats

Iran claims it possesses various systems to respond to threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian army official has claimed that the country possesses various defense systems to respond to diverse and massive threats.

Air defense creates authority by producing power and this leads to the formation of deterrence against enemy threats, Deputy coordinator of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force Mohammad Khoshghalb said in an interview with local media. He stressed that a large part of the Air Defense Force equipment is domestically-built."Today, we have a very favorable situation in the field of detection. Regarding radar and detection systems, we use radars in different frequency bands and in different ranges, and we have maximum accuracy and minimum errors in the field of detection," he underlined, adding that regarding identification, they do a multi-layered operation.Regarding interception, the Airf Defense Force uses all tools, including ground and air bases to take a suitable tactical action if necessary, he added."Today, we have various and numerous engagement systems to respond to diverse and high-volume threats that are in different ranges, variable altitude layers, and frequencies," Khoshghalb further emphasized.

News.Az