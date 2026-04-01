Yandex metrika counter

Iran claims it shot down US drone in Lorestan

  • Region
  • Share
Iran claims it shot down US drone in Lorestan
Source: Euronews

Iranian police in the southern province of Lorestan say they have shot down a US‑made LUCAS drone over the city of Khorramabad.

On Tuesday, Iran’s military announced that its air defence forces shot down an MQ-9 drone near Isfahan, identifying it as belonging to the US-Israeli “aggressor enemy,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.  

Military public relations officials said the drone was intercepted and destroyed earlier on Tuesday, marking Iran’s 146th drone takedown.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      