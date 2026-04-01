Iran claims it shot down US drone in Lorestan
- 01 Apr 2026 12:19
- 01 Apr 2026 13:00
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- Region
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Source: Euronews
Iranian police in the southern province of Lorestan say they have shot down a US‑made LUCAS drone over the city of Khorramabad.
On Tuesday, Iran’s military announced that its air defence forces shot down an MQ-9 drone near Isfahan, identifying it as belonging to the US-Israeli “aggressor enemy,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Military public relations officials said the drone was intercepted and destroyed earlier on Tuesday, marking Iran’s 146th drone takedown.