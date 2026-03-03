Iran claims missile and drone attack on US air base in Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it carried out a “massive drone and missile attack” on a United States air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain on Tuesday morning, according to Iranian military statements.

In its claim, the IRGC stated it launched 20 drones and three missiles at the base, asserting that the assault destroyed the main command and headquarters building and set fuel tanks on fire, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

There has been no immediate official response from Bahraini authorities or the US regarding the Iranian claim.

The reported strike comes amid a broader escalation after a wave of military exchanges across the Gulf region, with Iran targeting multiple US military sites following the conflict involving US-Israeli operations on Iranian territory.

News.Az