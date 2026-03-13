Travel chaos: Qatar Airways limits flights until March 17 amid airspace closure

Temporary authorization from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has allowed the airline to operate a small number of flights through restricted air corridors, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

These services are aimed at assisting passengers affected by the disruption and helping travelers continue journeys that were previously interrupted.

The airline said operations remain limited while authorities evaluate conditions for the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A full return to normal commercial flight schedules has not yet been confirmed.

According to the airline, the reduced schedule will run between March 13 and March 17, allowing the carrier to gradually transport passengers who were stranded when flights were halted.

“Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption,” the airline said in a statement.

The carrier emphasized that the limited services should not be interpreted as a full resumption of its global network.

Passengers eligible to travel on these flights will be contacted directly by the airline. Travelers have also been advised not to go to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket.