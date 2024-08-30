Iran 'closely observing' Israeli threats: Air Defense cmdr.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commander of the Iranian Air Defense Force stated that the force is closely monitoring adversaries, including Israel, while maintaining the highest level of readiness, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"In the Air Defense Force, considering the aerospace threats from global arrogance, we have enhanced our air defense capabilities and remain vigilant against other threats; we are also closely monitoring the wicked Zionist regime," Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Friday while addressing Friday prayers in Tehran.He said that the force devotes special attention to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who once stated that the life of a nation depends on strengthening the components of its military might.General Sabahifard went on to highlight that Iran has well fought off enemies’ fiendish plots against its independence, freedom, and the Islamic system, and this accounts for the rise in adversaries’ animosity towards the Islamic Republic as the main pillar of the Axis of Resistance.The high-ranking commander pointed out that the Iranian Air Defense Force is currently at the "highest level of its self-sufficiency, preparedness and combat prowess."He stated that the Air Defense Force can now design and manufacture various types of control systems, radars, sensors, electronic warfare systems, and cybersecurity systems.The force can detect any kind of the enemy’s stealth aircraft from thousands of miles away, Sabahifard said.He stated that the Iranian Air Defense Force is monitoring potential threats round the clock, stages multiple military exercises throughout the year, and is continuously upgrading its military gear to achieve maximum efficiency.He urged expansionist superpowers to abandon malice, sanctions, and threats so that the opportunity to resolve global conflicts using Iran's influential power could be realized.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

