Iran complains to UN Security Council over new US bans: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says the Islamic Republic has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council over the new sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran.

“With regard to the imposition of new sanctions by the US, in addition to diplomatic measures which should be carried out, a complaint had to be filed with the [UN Security] Council and the relevant commission (the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission) and this has been done,” Larijani told reporters on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the US Senate approved new sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which Iranian officials said violated the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

The Senate backed the measure by a margin of 98-2 with strong support from President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. The bill will now be sent to the White House for the US president to sign into law or veto.

The US Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed more embargoes on Iranian companies after the country launched the Simorgh satellite carrier rocket.

Larijani further said a Monday meeting of an Iranian committee to monitor the implementation of the JCPOA decided that the new US sanctions on Tehran contradict various paragraphs of the nuclear deal.

The members of the Iranian committee believe that the US sanctions are in violation of articles 26, 28 and 29 of the JCPOA.

The top Iranian parliamentarian noted that the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission has issued a statement, emphasizing that the US has violated the JCPOA.

He said even some countries have explicitly announced that the US measures are in contradiction to the JCPOA.

Larijani further pointed to a motion whose general outlines were passed by the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy on Saturday and said it is likely that the motion would be debated in an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday after the official inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

He said during the Monday session, the Iranian committee monitoring the deal the made necessary decisions about possible responses, including diplomatic measures, and noted that some of the measures relates to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“The Americans seek to prevent the implementation of the nuclear deal and there is no doubt about this issue,” Larijani said, adding that the new US moves is likely aimed at spreading propaganda to decrease investment in Iran.

