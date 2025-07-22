Iran confirms will not give up nuclear enrichment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Monday confirmed it will not give up its nuclear enrichment program.

In an interview with Fox News, Araghchi confirmed that the U.S.’s top ambition in preventing Tehran from further developing a nuclear weapon by blocking all enrichment capabilities is unlikely to come to fruition, despite threats of intense international sanctions, News.Az reports.

"We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride," Araghchi said. "Our enrichment is so dear to us," he said.

The foreign minister confirmed that the extent of the damage to Iran's nuclear facilities caused by the U.S. strikes last month was "serious," but he would not comment on whether any enriched uranium survived the strikes.

"Our facilities have been damaged – seriously damaged," Araghchi said. "The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization.

Araghchi said that Iran is “open to talks” with the United States, but that they would not be direct talks “for the time being.”

“If they [the US] are coming for a win-win solution, I am ready to engage with them,” he said.

“We are ready to do any confidence-building measure needed to prove that Iran’s nuclear programme is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever, and Iran would never go for nuclear weapons, and in return, we expect them to lift their sanctions,” the foreign minister added.

“There is a negotiated solution for our nuclear programme. We have done it once in the past. We are ready to do it once again,” Araghchi said.

News.Az