Iran cuts product imports from Uzbekistan

Iran's imports of products from Uzbekistan decreased by 3 percent in value and 39 percent in weight for the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 19, 2023) compared to the same month last year (from March 21 through April 20, 2023), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration said, News.az reports.

According to the statistics, Iran's imports of products from Uzbekistan for the first month amounted to 1,360 tons worth about $3 million.The statistics note that during the first month of the last Iranian year, Iran's imports of products from Uzbekistan amounted to 2,240 tons worth $3.07 million.Furthermore, the information adds that Iran imported cotton, beans, silk, ammonium nitrate, etc. from Uzbekistan during the first month.Meanwhile, Iran imported from Uzbekistan 84,700 tons of products worth $125 million during the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024). Compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Iran's imports of products from Uzbekistan increased by 72.7 percent in value and 140 percent in weight terms.Moreover, Iran's imports of non-oil products during the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through April 20, 2024) totaled 2.4 million tons worth $2.7 billion. For the first month, imports of non-oil products decreased by 11.4 percent in value and increased by 33.4 percent in weight terms compared to the same month last year.To note, Iran mainly focuses on importing the products needed by the country and imposes certain restrictions on the importation of products manufactured in the country.

News.Az