Iran denies US proposal, insists on right to uranium enrichment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran stated on Friday that it had not received any written proposal from the United States regarding a new nuclear deal, shortly after US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington had sent a proposal to Tehran.

He added that Tehran was receiving “contradictory and confusing” messaging from the US, and said Iran is determined to strike a deal if the US removes sanctions and “respect[s] our rights,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Trump administration has said Iran can have enriched uranium if it purchases from a third country, but that there is no need for such a program if it doesn’t aspire to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too,” Araqchi said on Friday. “We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat.”

Earlier on Friday, speaking from Abu Dhabi, Trump said Iran needed to make a quick decision on a proposal he said was relayed for a new deal or “something bad will happen.”

News.Az