Iran discusses military operations against Israel
@Tasnim News Agency
The Iranian parliament (Islamic Consultative Council) discussed military operations against Israel in a closed session, said Ahmad Naderi, a member of the parliament's presidium, in an interview with ISNA , News.az reports.
"This morning, the Islamic Council held a closed and informal meeting with the IRGC commander-in-chief. <...> The general discussions at this meeting were our military strategies in the region, a description of Israel's operations and our operations against Israel, as well as the security, intelligence and military situation that prevails in the region," Naderi said.
The member of the Islamic Council's presidium noted that the meeting also discussed the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the future of the Middle East.
Military advisers and Iranian forces were present in Syria until the last moment, but they are no longer there, he added.
