Iran downs Israeli F-35 warplane over Tabriz
- 23 Jun 2025 15:24
- Middle East
Source: Merhr News Agency
An Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jet has been shot down over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, News.az reports citing semi-official Fars News Agency.
Iranian state media claim this as the fourth F-35 jet downed by Iran’s air defense systems.
As tensions soar in West Asia, the international community is calling for de-escalation.
Global attention firmly fixed on the evolving conflict between the two nations.