Iran downs Israeli F-35 warplane over Tabriz

Iran downs Israeli F-35 warplane over Tabriz
Source: Merhr News Agency

An Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jet has been shot down over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, News.az reports citing semi-official Fars News Agency.

Iranian state media claim this as the fourth F-35 jet downed by Iran’s air defense systems. 

As tensions soar in West Asia, the international community is calling for de-escalation.

Global attention firmly fixed on the evolving conflict between the two nations.


