Iran executes three accused of working for Israel's Mossad

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Iran has executed three men accused of collaborating with Mossad and inciting violent unrest in the northeastern city of Mashhad during anti-government protests in January.

The semi-official Fars News Agency identified the individuals as Mehdi Rasouli and Mohammadreza Miri, described as “Mossad elements,” and Ebrahim Dolatabadi, who was characterized as a leader of unrest in Mashhad’s Tabarsi district, News.Az reports.

According to Fars, Rasouli and Miri were directly involved in the killing of a security force member, Hamidreza Yousefinejad.

They also faced charges including destruction and looting of public property, conspiring to commit crimes against national security using Molotov cocktails, and producing and carrying homemade weapons.

Dolatabadi was accused of mobilizing between 250 and 300 rioters armed with machetes to take part in the unrest.

Iranian authorities said the clashes led to the deaths of several security personnel and caused damage to both public and private property, including a bank and a military facility linked to the Basij.

News.Az