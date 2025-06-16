Iran executes man found guilty of spying for Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran says it has executed a man found guilty of spying for Israel's intelligence agency, known as Mossad, News.az reports citing BBC.

Officials say Esmail Fekri, who was arrested in 2023, tried to transmit classified information in exchange for money. It's thought to be the third such recent execution.

Several other suspected Israeli spies have been arrested in Iran since Friday, according to Iranian state media.

The country's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, says that given the current conflict, trials of suspected Israeli collaborators should happen quickly.

Meanwhile, two Israelis were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence. The authorities also arrested a 13-year-old boy last week in Tel Aviv over similar allegations.

