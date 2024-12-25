Iran FM: Too early to predict Syria's future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that it is "too early" to make any predictions about Syria's future, given the numerous developments currently unfolding in the country following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government, News.az reports citing local media .

“It is premature to make judgments about Syria’s future at this stage; numerous factors will shape the country’s future, the future is highly uncertain,” Araghchi said.The top Iranian diplomat noted that while some parties might claim to have achieved victories, the overall situation remains unpredictable.The militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Syria and brought an end to Assad’s 24-year reign earlier this month.Araghchi’s remarks came a day after Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokeswoman, stressed the importance of a Syrian government based on the popular vote of its citizens, describing it as a key concern for Iran.Another critical concern, she noted, is preventing the rise and expansion of terrorism, as it significantly impacts both Syria and the entire region.During a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also emphasized the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to preserve Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.He asserted that the Syrian people hold the exclusive right to decide their fate free from foreign interference.

News.Az