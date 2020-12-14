Iran holds memorial ceremony for martyrs of Republic of Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The memorial ceremony for 2783 martyrs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war was held in Iran today on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hejazi the Quds Force deputy commander attended the ceremony with the presence of families of the martyrs of the Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

The ceremony, which was gloriously attended by a group of the Iranian government and military officials and Azerbaijanis living in Iran, commemorated the martyrs of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In this ceremony, Tehran`s official Friday prayers leader Kazem Sedighi was present as the main speaker and delivered his speech.

One of the interesting points of the ceremony was the display of the list of Azerbaijani youth martyrs of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the recent remarks of the Supreme Leader of Iran regarding the need to withdraw Armenia from the occupied territories, which was broadcast to the audience.

In addition to the Deputy Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Mohammad Hejazi, the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the parliament, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the representative of Tabriz in the Iranian parliament Ruhollah Motafker Azad, have also attended the ceremony.

“The path of the martyr is never destroyed and the blood of the martyr always boils and creates prosperity,” Kazem Sedighi said.

“In Azerbaijan, young people gave their lives and liberated their lands,” he said adding that “the Friday Imams of the Azeri cities in Iran had previously declared their support for Azerbaijan.”

“Today you see Iran as your own country,” he said addressing the Azerbaijani people. “Today you can celebrate victory here, in Iran.”

He went on to say that Iran`s Supreme Leader officially supported Azerbaijan and said that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan and must be returned to this country and Armenia must withdraw from the occupied land.

“This is not only the victory of Azerbaijan but also the victory of Islam,” said Sedighi.

