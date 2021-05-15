Iran hoping to overcome 4-th peak of COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's provinces are witnessing the decline in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate, but there should be more efforts to prevent a new peak, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said.

"We're on the right track and we can surpass the fourth peak, but it is essential we all comply with the health protocols," he said.

He urged people to avoid big gatherings and limit their travels.

"If the high risk groups are vaccinated by the end of government ruling term (July 2021), the mortality rate would have a significant decline," Rouhani said. "Our efforts are oriented towards stopping the virus cycle."

