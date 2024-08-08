Iran: Israel’s political isolation intensified after Haniyeh assassination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has stated that the extensive global condemnation of Israel following the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh has further isolated the Israeli regime politically, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

The Israeli regime had hoped that its political isolation would have lessened through normalization with some regional countries, but the isolation deepened following the widespread condemnation of the regime over the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, who was an official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri Kani said.He made the comments on Thursday during talks with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereiji in Jeddah where the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an open-ended extraordinary meeting a day earlier to discuss Haniyeh’s assassination and Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.El Khereiji, for his part, appreciated Iran for requesting the OIC meeting, saying that all participating countries supported Tehran and condemned the regime for its aggression against Iranian soil.He further described the Jeddah meeting as good and successful, which took place within the framework of joint efforts by Islamic countries to confront the aggression of the Israeli regime.Also on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat, in an interview with the AFP news agency in Jeddah, said that Israel made a strategic mistake by assassinating Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh, which would harm the regime and cause it a heavy price.Bagheri Kani said that Israel intends to spread the Gaza conflict to other countries, but added that the regime is not in a position to be able to wage war against Iran, as it does not have the capacity and power to do so.

