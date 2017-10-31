Iran launches homemade radar system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unveiling ceremony of Iran's Afagh Radar System was held today in Iran, attended by the country's Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistical Support Brigadier General Mohammad Amir Khatami.

"Today, we are participating in the unveiling ceremony of a sophisticated radar system that has manufactured by Iranian experts," Khatami said, speaking at the unveiling ceremony, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

He noted that this radar in addition to observing the floats up to a range of 200km, and able to identify air targets.

According to Khatami, the radar system can also monitor and track 100 floating targets simultaneously, ISNA reported.

