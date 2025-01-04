Yandex metrika counter

Iran launches large-scale military drill in western province

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday kicked off a large-scale military drill in the western Kermanshah province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The exercise, codenamed "Great Prophet 19," involves different special units and branches of the IRGC's Ground Force, the report said.

During the first stage of the drill, different rapid response operation scenarios were exercised, including the quick transfer of troops and equipment to the Avroman mountainous region in the Kermanshah province, said the report.

According to the IRNA, new military gears would be used and tested during the drill.

