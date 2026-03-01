Iran launches missiles and drones at British forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Defence Secretary has revealed that two Iranian missiles were fired in the direction of Cyprus, where Britain maintains key military bases.

John Healey said it was not yet clear whether the missiles were deliberately targeting UK facilities on the island, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“We are not sure if they were intentionally aimed at our bases,” he said.

He also disclosed that around 300 British military personnel were stationed close to sites targeted in Bahrain.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Mr Healey added: “Few people will mourn the Ayatollah’s death.”

However, he stressed his greater concern was the potential fallout from the strikes on Iran and the risk of wider regional escalation.

News.Az