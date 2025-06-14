Yandex metrika counter

Iran launches new wave of missile attacks on Israel

Iran has launched a fresh wave of its missile attacks on Israel.

In the continuation of its response, Iran launched a massive missile attack targeting Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Following the missile launch, sirens were activated in northern parts of Israel. 

Reports suggest that big explosions rocked Haifa upon the impact of Iran's hypersonic and ballistic missiles.


