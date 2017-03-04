Iran may soon permit rice imports from India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran may soon issue permission for importing rice from India, India's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the move come following a visit to Iran by a 20-member trade delegation led by chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) from January 28-30, menafn.com reported, according to Iran Daily.

The delegation met officials from various departments in the government of Iran including Food and Drug Organization, Governmental Trading Corporation and Trade Promotion Organization.

Meetings were also held with Iran Chamber of Commerce and Rice Importers Association.

The deliberations helped to dispel the negative publicity which appeared in a section of the media in Iran causing doubts about the health and safety of rice from India.

The main purpose of the visit was to promote the export of rice since Iran is one of the largest importers of Basmati rice from India.

To supplement domestic production of about two million tons, Iran imports about one million tons of rice each year out of which about 700,000 tons are exported from India.

News.Az

