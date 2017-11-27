Iran missing a minister of export

+ ↺ − 16 px

A minister of export is needed in Iran, considering the fact that there is no logical order in the export affairs of the country, an economic activist believes.

"Appointing a minister for exports would be the most effective solution to fix the problems that exist," Hassan Mortaja told Trend November 25.

He said that the creation of export consortiums to prevent individual moves by businessmen will be offer great help to the betterment of Iran’s exports status.

He said Iran needs to follow successful governments in order to improve its exports citing China and Turkey as two examples. "The Chinese government grants 4,000 euros to each businessman in the country to stage booths at international exhibitions in Iran. It also gives them 2,000 euros to for refinement of their booths. But Iranian businessmen always face hardships in staging exhibition booths."

Mortaja also noted that Iranian businessmen also need to help improve Iran’s status in the international market. "They need to offer the best and highest quality of their products, put marketing and customer satisfaction high on agenda, and even care about how they appear as the representatives of Iran."

"It is also expected that Iranian trade attaches in other countries appear active in assessing markets and the economic situation of their country of mission and to have a critical view of the market, things in which we witness some weakness."

Mortaja expressed pity over the fact that successful Iranian tradesmen are not in any special way connected to Iranian embassies. "These people believe the embassy cannot have a role in their success. However, the creation of an economic department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which can later result in a more robust economic aspect to our embassies, can be of great importance."

Mortaja, who was an exhibitor in Baku Expo 2017 and is going to arrange Ashgabat Expo 2018, said according to Asian Development Bank, as the oil prices have fallen, statistics show that Turkmenistan’s industrial imports are on the rise, which constitutes a great part of the country’s imports value, $5 billion, providing a good market for Iran.

