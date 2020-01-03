Yandex metrika counter

Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the unit's new head following the demise of Qassem Soleimani in the early hours of Friday, Tasnim reports.

The Quds Force is a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tasked with unconventional warfare, intelligence activities, and extraterritorial operations.

Note that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed near Baghdad Airport earlier in the day in an airstrike authorized by the United States.

