Iran names new acting foreign minister

Iran's government cabinet appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Iran’s Guardian Council spokesman Hadi Tahan-Nazif had said that according to the Constitution, the vice president would take over as interim president with the Supreme Leader’s approval.Tahan-Nazif said that with the Supreme Leader’s approval, a council consisting of the Iranian judiciary chief, parliament speaker, and vice president would take measures to hold presidential elections within 50 days.

