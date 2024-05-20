Yandex metrika counter

Iran names new acting foreign minister

Iran's government cabinet appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Iran’s Guardian Council spokesman Hadi Tahan-Nazif had said that according to the Constitution, the vice president would take over as interim president with the Supreme Leader’s approval.

Tahan-Nazif said that with the Supreme Leader’s approval, a council consisting of the Iranian judiciary chief, parliament speaker, and vice president would take measures to hold presidential elections within 50 days.

