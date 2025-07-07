Yandex metrika counter

Iran never tried to assassinate Trump, president says

  • World
  • Share
Iran never tried to assassinate Trump, president says
Photo: BBC

Iran was not involved in the assassination plots against US President Donald Trump, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, News.az reports citing TASS.

"This is actually what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to insinuate and to make your people or the president of your country to believe. But this is wrong," Peseshkian said.

According to Pezeshkian, this kind of talk is aimed at "dragging the US into forever wars, as I said, and to bring more insecurity and stability and unrest to the whole region."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      