Iran never tried to assassinate Trump, president says

Iran was not involved in the assassination plots against US President Donald Trump, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, News.az reports citing TASS.

"This is actually what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to insinuate and to make your people or the president of your country to believe. But this is wrong," Peseshkian said.

According to Pezeshkian, this kind of talk is aimed at "dragging the US into forever wars, as I said, and to bring more insecurity and stability and unrest to the whole region."

News.Az