Iran nuclear talks on brink of crisis as they adjourn until next week

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal teetered on the brink of the crisis on Friday as they broke off until next week with European officials expressing dismay at the demands of Iran's new hardline administration, Reuters reports.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran's anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi. His election in June caused a hiatus in the talks of five months, heightening suspicions among U.S. and European officials that Iran is playing for time while it makes nuclear advances.

The Iranian delegation under nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has proposed sweeping changes to the text of an agreement negotiated in previous rounds, diplomats said. European officials have balked at the proposed changes to a painstakingly drafted text that they say is 70-80% finished.

"Over five months ago, Iran interrupted negotiations. Since then, Iran has fast-forwarded its nuclear program. This week, it has back-tracked on diplomatic progress made," senior officials from France, Britain, and Germany said in a statement, adding that Iran was demanding "major changes" to the text.

