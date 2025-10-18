Iran offers to help ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Iran offers to help ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss recent regional developments and strengthen bilateral relations.

During the call, Araghchi expressed deep concern over the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging both sides to exercise restraint, halt the hostilities, and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation. He warned that continued tensions between the two Muslim neighbors would not only cause humanitarian losses but also undermine the stability of the entire region, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated Tehran’s readiness to help ease tensions and facilitate constructive dialogue between the two countries.

For his part, Minister Muttaqi briefed Araghchi on the latest developments and stressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan favors dialogue and peace over military confrontation.

The two ministers also discussed the issue of Helmand River water rights, emphasizing the need to uphold existing water agreements, enhance technical cooperation, and jointly manage water resources to prevent waste and ensure Iran’s rightful share during the current season.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, maintaining border security, and preventing foreign interference in regional affairs. They agreed to continue consultations and coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.

News.Az