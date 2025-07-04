Iran, Pakistan FMs hold friendly talks at ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister held a cordial meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral and regional issues in what was described as a friendly and constructive exchange, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding ties between Tehran and Islamabad and underscored both countries’ shared commitment to enhancing cooperation within the ECO framework.

The summit, held in the Azerbaijani capital, has drawn leaders and senior officials from all 10 ECO member states. Among those attending are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

This year’s summit, themed “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” aims to strengthen economic, technical, and cultural collaboration across Central Asia, South Asia, the Caucasus, and West Asia. The event focuses on addressing regional challenges, promoting sustainable development, and fostering deeper integration among member nations.

Established in 1985 by Iran, Türkiye, and Pakistan, the Economic Cooperation Organization has grown to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization now plays a key role in shaping regional economic policies and initiatives.

The Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers’ meeting is expected to contribute positively to ongoing diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation within the ECO bloc.

