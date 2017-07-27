Iran parliament’s nuclear commission head calls cancelling of JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of nuclear commission of Iran's parliament Mojtaba Zonnur has called on the government to withdraw from the nuclear deal with P5+1, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He told Mehr on July 27 that because the new US sanctions violate the nuclear deal, Iran should retaliate.

“Iran should withdraw from the Additional Protocol, increase active centrifuges and uranium enrichment volume,” he added.

U.S. House of Representative passed a bill to slap sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. Senate is united to pass that this week and Donald Trump’s Administration has already announced that it supports the new sanctions.

Iran and P5+1 Group (including US, UK, France, Russia, China + Germany) reached a comprehensive nuclear deal in mid-2015, implemented since January 2016.

Iran agreed to pose restrictions on its nuclear activities and execute Additional Protocol, allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out intrusive inspection at Iran’s nuclear sites.

Before, Soheila Jelodarzadeh and Iranian member of parliament told Trend July 25 that parliamentarians have set up a commission to take required measures against the fresh sanctions imposed by the US on Tehran.

She said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not after retaliation and it merely looks for justice but if the super powers put forward excessive demands the nation would take the necessary measures by all means.

She further added that the parliamentary commission is currently planning to deal with possible situation regarding the new sanctions.

News.Az

News.Az