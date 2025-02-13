Iran produces 90% of its own weapons, claims Iranian admiral – report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has been focusing on building most of its defense systems domestically due to decades of sanctions, which have hindered its ability to acquire advanced military equipment like new aircraft and ships.

Iran’s Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said this week that Iran produces over 90 percent of its own defense equipment, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report was one of several included in Iran’s state media, IRNA, that has boasted about Iran’s various weapon systems. This is important to Iran because it is the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and self-sufficiency is key to Iran’s posture in the region and globally.

“Sayyari, who is the deputy commander of the Iranian Army for coordination, said on Thursday that the Iranian Armed Forces were capable of meeting all defensive needs. Iran no longer requests equipment from foreign countries, the commander said,” IRNA reported.

The report noted that he discussed various weapons and systems that are now made for the branches of the Iranian military. This also includes the IRGC. “Iran’s Ground Force produces all types of weapons, he said. The country’s Air Defense Force manufactures different types of radars and defense systems. The Air Force produces multiple types of aircraft, and the Navy rocket launchers, destroyers, and submarines. Access to state-of-the-art technologies to build all kinds of drones and cyber systems is also available,” he added.

The overall goal here is for Iran to be able to build many sophisticated systems, such as air defenses and missiles at home. One thing Iran has trouble building is advanced warships, as well as tanks and warplanes. In essence, this has stunted the growth of the regular army in Iran and led to resources being allocated to the IRGC and also to various elements within Iran that develop missiles and drones. This has resulted in lopsided investments that leave Iran relatively weak as a conventional military force.

News.Az