Iran reaffirms commitment to peaceful nuclear technology

President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear technology, stressing that the country is not pursuing war and will not compromise on its nuclear advancements.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Nuclear Technology Day on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said Iran stands strong in the face of threats. “The more they threaten, the firmer we stand,” he said, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

“We are not seeking war, but we will stand strong against any aggression with the knowledge and power that our loved ones have created,” he said.

Tensions have skyrocketed between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, especially after President Donald Trump warned that there would be “bombing” against Iran if it refused to negotiate with the United States. On Monday, the U.S. president threatened once again that if the talks were unsuccessful, “Iran is going to be in great danger.”

On March 7, Trump announced that he had sent a letter to Iran calling for negotiations. Tehran responded to the letter later that month, rejecting direct talks with Washington over its contradictory and hostile approach but remains open to indirect negotiations on its civilian nuclear program.

Rejecting Western accusations that Iran seeks nuclear weapons, President Pezeshkian said, “Who can set policy higher than the Leader of the Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], who has clearly declared we are not after atomic bombs?”

He further clarified the Leader’s position on negotiations with the United States, saying Ayatollah Khamenei only opposes direct talks, given the animosity shown by U.S. state officials toward the Islamic Republic.

