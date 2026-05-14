Russia signs expanded integration treaty with Georgia’s breakaway South Ossetia

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Russia’s State Duma has ratified a treaty on “deepening allied cooperation” with South Ossetia, a Georgian breakaway region recognised by Moscow following the 2008 war. In Tbilisi, the agreement is being described as another step towards the de facto annexation of the occupied territory.

The document was signed on 9 May in Moscow by Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetia’s de facto leader Alan Gagloyev during Victory Day commemorations. It was submitted to the Duma shortly afterwards and ratified on 13 May with minimal debate, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The new agreement significantly expands integration between Russia and Tskhinvali, with the sides agreeing to coordinate foreign policy, defence, security and border control, align legislation, and create a common space for the movement of capital, goods and labour.

According to News Georgia, one of the most controversial provisions concerns public service, under which Russian citizens and holders of South Ossetian passports will be allowed to hold state and municipal positions in each other’s territories. Officials in Tskhinvali have suggested that, in the future, Russian citizens could theoretically serve in the region’s “government” and even run for the post of de facto president without obtaining South Ossetian “citizenship”.

South Ossetian Labour Minister Oleg Gagloyev said: “I cannot immediately recall other states where the level of integration and trust has gone so far,” describing the agreement as “historic”.

In Moscow, the treaty is presented as a continuation of allied relations. Putin said it would help deepen economic cooperation and address social issues faced by residents of the region, while Gagloyev called it “a new stage in the rapprochement of peoples”.

The Georgian authorities have not yet issued an official comment on the agreement, with the silence in Tbilisi itself becoming a subject of domestic debate.

The Gakharia – For Georgia opposition party accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of “criminal inaction”, arguing that the process of annexation of the Tskhinvali region has entered “an active and highly dangerous phase”.

In a statement, the party said recent government actions — including apologies over the 2008 war, attempts to portray Georgia as the aggressor, and the criminal prosecution of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia over the establishment of a police post in the village of Chorchana — aligned with Moscow’s interests and the rhetoric of the de facto authorities in Tskhinvali.

The opposition also highlighted the symbolism of the 9 May signing date, noting that Russia has for years steadily integrated Abkhazia and South Ossetia into its political, economic and military structures. Previous “treaties on alliance and integration” signed in 2014–2015 effectively transferred significant control over borders, security and economic affairs to Moscow. Georgian officials at the time condemned those agreements as attempts to annex Georgian territory.

News.Az