Iran rejects negotiations with US
Iran has no intention of negotiating with the United States and maintains no contacts with Washington in any form, Mohammad Mokhber, a senior aide to the late Supreme Leader, said on Wednesday.

Mokhber, who previously served as Iran’s acting president and first vice president, stated that Tehran has no trust in the United States and therefore sees no grounds for holding negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We have no trust in the Americans, and we have no basis for any negotiations with them,” he said.

He also added that Iran is capable of continuing the war for as long as it chooses, indicating that Tehran is prepared to sustain the conflict if necessary.


