Yandex metrika counter

Iranians to bid farewell to Khamenei in Tehran ceremony

  • Region
  • Share
Iranians to bid farewell to Khamenei in Tehran ceremony
Source: Office Of the Iranian Supreme Leader

Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a ceremony in Tehran.

The event will take place at 10:00 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the Iranian capital, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The ceremony will last for three days.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities said the date and details of the funeral procession will be announced once they are finalized.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      