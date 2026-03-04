Iranians to bid farewell to Khamenei in Tehran ceremony

Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a ceremony in Tehran.

The event will take place at 10:00 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the Iranian capital, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The ceremony will last for three days.

Authorities said the date and details of the funeral procession will be announced once they are finalized.

