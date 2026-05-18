Germany plans €10bn boost for civil defence

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The German government is planning to approve 10 billion euros for civil defence spending as part of a wider increase in security-related budgets, according to the interior ministry.

The funds are intended to strengthen Germany’s preparedness for emergencies, including potential attacks, and will complement ongoing increases in military spending linked to security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Planned measures include upgrades to medical infrastructure for mass casualty situations, the purchase of around 1,000 specialised vehicles, 110,000 portable beds, as well as investments in shelters and nationwide alert systems.

The budget, which is expected to be allocated through 2029, falls under a borrowing exemption rule introduced last year for defence-related spending outside Germany’s strict debt limits.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the funds had already been earmarked, while Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stressed that civil protection must be developed alongside military capability.

Officials also pointed to growing concerns over hybrid threats, including potential attacks on critical infrastructure such as the electricity grid and disinformation campaigns.

Germany has been updating its civil protection systems in recent years, including efforts to modernise Cold War-era shelters, many of which had previously fallen into disuse.

News.Az