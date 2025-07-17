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Judiciary
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 2,000 convicts ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, the judiciary has announced.05 Jun 2026-15:34
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Iranian courts have issued a series of rulings involving long prison sentences, corporal punishment and asset seizures in separate cases linked to national security, protests and alleged cooperation with foreign actors, according to foreign-based HRANA and state media reports.26 May 2026-13:37
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Iranian state media reported on Monday that a man convicted over violence during the nationwide protests that shook the country earlier this year has been executed.25 May 2026-20:45
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The heads of Iran’s executive, legislative and judicial branches have jointly responded to US President Donald Trump, rejecting his remarks about alleged “divisions between extremists and moderates” in Iran as unwarranted provocations.24 Apr 2026-09:57
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Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i has said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is prepared to target US naval vessels with speedboats and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).23 Apr 2026-15:27
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The Senate voted Tuesday to take up a budget resolution that is designed to provide enough funding for immigration enforcement agencies through the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.22 Apr 2026-14:08
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Iran’s judiciary has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that eight women are facing imminent execution in the country.22 Apr 2026-09:57
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The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday on advancing Emil Bove’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, a lifetime appointment that has drawn sharp criticism and ethical concerns.17 Jul 2025-14:55
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