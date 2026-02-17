Iran remains committed to peaceful nuclear energy use: Baghaei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran says it remains committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Baghaei said Iran considers nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, to be a right under Article 4 of the treaty, which allows member states to pursue peaceful nuclear technology, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking ahead of talks in Geneva, he said Tehran is seeking to conclude negotiations as quickly as possible and has sent a full delegation to participate in discussions.

According to Baghaei, Iran’s negotiating team includes political, legal, economic, and technical experts. He added that Iran is entering the talks with caution, citing past experiences and ongoing mistrust in negotiations.

Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, while negotiations continue amid broader international concerns over nuclear activities.

News.Az