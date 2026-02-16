‘Tehran’ producer found dead in Athens hotel

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli producer linked to the popular spy thriller Tehran has been found dead in a hotel room in Athens.

The producer, identified as 52-year-old Dana Eden, was discovered after relatives were unable to reach her and raised concerns about her wellbeing. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greek police said the case is currently being examined based on available evidence and witness statements. Officials have not released further details as the inquiry continues.

In a statement, international production company Donna and Shula Productions expressed deep sadness over the loss, offering condolences to Eden’s family, friends, and colleagues. The company also urged the public and media outlets to avoid spreading unverified speculation about the incident.

According to Israeli media reports, Eden had been in Greece working on production related to the fourth season of the TV series Tehran, a show that has gained international recognition for its political and espionage-focused storyline.

News.Az