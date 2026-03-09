+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school next to an IRGC naval base in Minab, southern Iran, killing between 165 and 180 people, according to reports. Most of the victims were schoolgirls aged 7–12 and teachers.

Authorities say a second missile hit the site about 40 minutes later while rescue teams were attempting to evacuate survivors, News.Az reports, citing UNICEF.

Video evidence verified by The New York Times and Bellingcat shows the missile impact on the school during U.S. military operations.

The footage confirms the school, located adjacent to the IRGC naval facility, was directly struck, causing massive casualties and extensive destruction.

The follow-up strike hit while rescuers were on site, further endangering first responders and preventing immediate aid for the victims.

This tragic event has already sparked international attention and condemnation, though official responses from U.S. authorities regarding the attack have not been released at the time of reporting.

News.Az