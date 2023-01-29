Iran responsible for terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran: Deputy FM

Iran is responsible for the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran and its severe consequences, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told journalists on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran was unexpected, and such incidents are unexpected, the deputy minister noted.

Khalafov added that the receiving State has to fulfill its obligations under the Vienna Convention to ensure the security of embassies on its territory.

News.Az