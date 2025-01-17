Iran, Russia aim to finalize agreements on nuclear power plant construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed optimism during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that agreements on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran would likely be finalized later in the day during talks at the Kremlin.

"Our NPP construction agreements is good news. I think that they will be finalized today," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. In turn, Putin said that Moscow and Tehran might launch new joint projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy.The presidents of Russia and Iran are holding talks at the Kremlin, which are expected to be followed by the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

