Iran, Russia, China to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

Iran, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting in Tehran on July 22.

The meeting will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and the European trio’s threats to activate the snapback mechanism to restore the UN Security Council’s sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"A trilateral meeting will take place in Tehran tomorrow, which will involve Iran, China and Russia; one of the focuses will be to discuss the nuclear issue, including the possible restoration of sanctions," he told an annual press conference.

According to the diplomat, Iran, Russia and China see eye-to-eye on many international issues; the three countries also maintain strong relations. "Russia and China are members of the JCPOA, as well as permanent members of the UN Security Council, and they can play a role in any process within the Security Council," Baghaei added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that Tehran, Moscow and Beijing had held "constructive consultations" over the past year, discussing the possible reintroduction of the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Iran. "We regularly hold consultations with these countries in order to find solutions that would prevent the mechanism from being activated or mitigate its consequences. A return of sanctions lifted as part of the JCPOA has no legal, logical, moral or political grounds," the Iranian diplomat concluded.

News.Az