Iran's Foreign Minister said the rights of everyone detained during the protests were respected

Iran's Foreign Minister said the rights of everyone detained during the protests were respected
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

Iranian authorities guarantee that the rights of everyone detained during protests in the Islamic Republic will be respected.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I can assure you that the rights of every detainee will be respected and guaranteed," he said in an interview with CNN , answering a question on the matter.


By Salman Rahimli

