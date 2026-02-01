Iran's Foreign Minister said the rights of everyone detained during the protests were respected

Iran's Foreign Minister said the rights of everyone detained during the protests were respected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities guarantee that the rights of everyone detained during protests in the Islamic Republic will be respected.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs amid AI-driven restructuring

Witkoff optimistic about Ukraine peace talks

Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

China’s metals frenzy sends copper above $14,000

"I can assure you that the rights of every detainee will be respected and guaranteed," he said in an interview with CNN , answering a question on the matter.

News.Az