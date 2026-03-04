Iran's IRGC claims downing Hermes drone in Kerman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces shot down a Hermes reconnaissance drone near the city of Kerman.

The IRGC’s regional unit in Kerman province claimed the drone — which it said had been launched by the US or Israel — was destroyed on the outskirts of the city, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

According to the statement, the aircraft was intercepted and downed by Iranian air defense systems operating in the area.

The IRGC also said that three Hermes-type drones had been shot down over the past 24 hours.

