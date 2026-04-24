Spanish PM rejects report on Pentagon's NATO email claim

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Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has dismissed a Reuters report that an internal Pentagon email explored ways of punishing NATO members that did not support the U.S. war on Iran, including the possible suspension of Spain from the military alliance, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

PM Sánchez said Madrid only responds to official positions, not internal correspondence.

“We do not work off of emails, we work from official documents and position,” he added.

News.Az