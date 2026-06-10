Iran's IRGC claims strikes on 21 US targets across region

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that it carried out retaliatory attacks against 21 American military targets located at US air and naval bases across the region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed that long-range missiles struck four major targets at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, including hangars housing F-35 fighter jets and a command-and-control center.

The Jordanian army, however, said its air defense systems intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran toward the Al-Azraq area.

According to the military, the missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, and debris from the intercepted projectiles caused neither casualties nor material damage.

The IRGC also announced that it had launched a drone attack against the Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to what it called American aggression.

The force warned that it remains fully prepared to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any further attacks, adding that the United States would bear responsibility for any resulting consequences.

Earlier, the IRGC also claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Jam County in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.

The escalation came just hours after the United States conducted strikes in southern Iran.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the completion of what it described as “self-defense” operations against Iran.

According to CENTCOM, US fighter jets targeted Iranian air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

News.Az