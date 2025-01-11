Iran's IRGC unveils new underground missile base: state TV
Photo: Xinhua
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Footage broadcast by IRIB on Friday night showed the facility, described as a "missile city," being unveiled in the presence of IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC's Aerospace Force.
The base houses advanced Iranian missiles, including the "Emad, Qadr and Qiam," all liquid-fueled, the state TV narrator said. The subterranean facility is one of hundreds of such bases belonging to the IRGC's Aerospace Force, the report added.
The footage indicated missiles from the base were used in Iran's second retaliatory military operation against Israel in October last year.
Salami, during a visit to the base, praised its forces for their involvement in the April 14, 2024, and subsequent October operations against Israel. He said Iran's defense systems and missiles were "increasing on a daily basis in different parts of the country."
He dismissed "enemy" claims that Iran's missile production capacity had been disrupted, asserting that the country's missiles were "increasing and improving every day in terms of quantity as well as quality, efficiency and design."
On Oct. 1, 2024, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, calling the attack retaliation for the assassinations of key resistance figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan.
