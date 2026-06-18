Iran's Khamenei reveals why he approved U.S. agreement

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei revealed that he held "a different opinion" regarding the newly signed U.S.-Iran agreement, but ultimately authorized it based on personal assurances from the Iranian president.

In a written statement published by Iranian state media, Khamenei explained that his approval was granted "due to the commitment that the honorable President… gave me on behalf of himself and other members in safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front." He emphasized that the president has "explicitly accepted responsibility" for the outcome of the interim deal, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, the Supreme Leader paired his conditional approval with a strict warning to Washington. Khamenei asserted that the Islamic republic would quickly pivot if the deal's terms are violated, stating plainly that "if the American side wants to be greedy, they will not accept it."

News.Az